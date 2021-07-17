Motorist crashes into road median, dies on spot in Hyderabad

Police said when the motorist reached near Pillar No.208, Upparpally, he lost control of the bike and went on to crash into the road median

By | Published: 9:43 pm

Hyderabad: An unidentified person died on the spot after the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a road median at Upparpally in Rajendranagar here on Saturday.

The victim, aged in his early thirties, was traveling alone from Aramghar towards Mehdipatnam when the mishap occurred. Police said when the motorist reached near Pillar No.208, Upparpally, he lost control of the bike and went on to crash into the road median on the right side.

“He died on the spot. Those passing by the route noticed him and informed the police,” said the Rajendranagar police, who have booked a case and are making efforts to identify the victim.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .