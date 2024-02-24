Dharani: CM directs officials to clear pending applications; agency to be probed

Hyderabad: Instructing officials to resolve pending applications filed under Dharani, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the government would initiate measures for addressing farmers’ land records permanently based on the Dharani Committee’s final report.

The Chief Minister, who held a meeting with Dharani Committee Members, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and officials at Secretariat here on Saturday, also said all possibilities would be explored to amend provisions in the existing act or enact a new act, if required with regard to the land registration system.

Ordering a comprehensive probe into the agency operating the Dharani portal, the Chief Minister said the portal should have been managed by the government through CCLA and asked why it was handed over to private agencies. Expressing concern that the land records of farmers were being accessed by the agency, the Chief Minister expressed concern over the safety of the land records data.

“A company, which bagged the Dharani tender for Rs.116 crore in 2018 sold its shares for around Rs.1200 crore. Since all our records are with them, what is the guarantee that names of valuable lands have not been changed,” Revanth Reddy asked officials.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister also discussed on different aspects in addressing the 2.45 lakh pending applications and instructed the officials take steps for addressing the issues of farmers land records at Tahsildar offices from March first week. Considering the Dharani Committee’s suggestions, the Revenue Department has been directed to formulate procedures for disposing the pending applications.

Earlier, Dharani Committee members told the Chief Minister that there were flaws in the Records of Rights Act that came into force in 2020. A comprehensive land survey was conducted in three months and the government considered the records as per the survey, paving way for new complications, including land disputes. Even to get typographical errors or spelling mistakes corrected, farmers had to approach district Collectors. Though the revenue department made provisions for corrections under 35 modules, farmers were facing difficulties due to the lack of clarity over submission of applications under different modules, they said.

Stating that the Agriculture department took Dharani data as standard and deposited financial assistance under Rythu Bandhu, Committee members suggested that there was no other option but to amend the law or enact a new RoR Act to correct the existing Dharani deficiencies. The Chief Minister asked the Committee to study the current defects and issues in Dharani thoroughly, and to explore solutions accordingly.