‘Special drive to address Dharani grievances being held till March 9’

Collector Santosh stated that two-three teams were formed in a mandal to resolve the complaints relating to Dharani portal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 March 2024, 07:30 PM

Mancherial: Collector Badavath Santosh said that a special drive was being held till March 9 to address grievances reported on Dharani portal by conducting field-level inquiries. He along with Additional Collector S Motilal (Revenue) and Bellampalli RDO Harikrishna convened a review meeting with revenue officials here on Friday.

Santosh stated that two-three teams were formed in a mandal to resolve the complaints relating to Dharani portal. He informed that the team would verify documents of land, titles and relevant certificates during the field-level inquiries.

He asked officials to update details of lands addressed online. He told them to take steps to prevent lands from being encroached.