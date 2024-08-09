Movie Review: “Committee Kurrollu” resonates deeply with millennial

Committee Kurrollu is a heartwarming film set in a tranquil village in West Godavari, focusing on the strong, deep bond shared by a group of close friends.

By Pratyusha sista Published Date - 9 August 2024, 03:00 PM

Hyderabad: ‘Committee Kurrollu’ is a heartwarming film set in a peaceful village in West Godavari, where a group of close friends share a deep bond. However, when a disagreement emerges, sudden fallout takes place, disrupting their lives and the village’s harmony.

What caused this rift among the friends? How did their conflict affect the village and its long-held traditions? Will they find a way to reconcile and restore peace? These questions form the central plot of the film.

While the story might seem familiar at first glance, it’s the unique and emotional portrayal that sets ‘Committee Kurrollu’ apart.

The film’s first half is particularly well-crafted, especially in its sensitive treatment of the issue of reservations. The movie presents both sides of the debate with care, ensuring that no one’s sentiments are hurt. The narrative flows smoothly, offering a nostalgic glimpse into the childhood of millennial, something that many viewers will find relatable. Though there are a few moments that might make some family viewers uncomfortable, the performances by the actors are compelling and genuine.

In the second half, the film takes a more emotional turn. The portrayal of elections is handled with a blend of seriousness and humor, keeping the audience engaged. Although there are a few slow patches, they do not detract from the overall quality of the film. ‘Committee Kurrollu’ will resonate particularly with those who grew up in the 1990s and early 2000s, evoking fond memories of that era.

One of the film’s standout features is its entirely new cast, whose performances belie their inexperience. The actors, including Sandeep Saroj, Yaswanth Pendyala, Eshwar Rachiraju, and others, bring their characters to life with such skill that it’s easy to forget this is their debut.

Produced by Nikarika Konidela under Pink Elephant Pictures and directed by Yadhu Vamsi, ‘Committee Kurrollu’ delivers a familiar story in a refreshingly interesting way. Anudeep Dev’s music complements the film perfectly, with songs and background scores that enhance the emotional depth of the scenes. Edurolu Raju’s cinematography beautifully captures the essence of village life, while Anwar Ali’s editing ensures the story remains engaging throughout.

The narrative may start with a seemingly familiar but quickly distinguishes itself with heartfelt storytelling, strong performances, and a thoughtful approach to issues. It’s a film that will connect with audiences of all ages and is well worth watching with friends and family, making it a great choice for a weekend movie.