Bandlaguda police nab vegetable vendor-turned-burglar Mohammed Saleem aka ‘Suniel Shetty’

Mohammed Saleem alias Sunil Shetty's latest run with burglaries ended when a team of Bandlaguda police assisted by Hyderabad Commissioner's Task Force nabbed him.

Hyderabad: This vegetable vendor took the name of Suniel Shetty, his favourite action hero, as an alias, doubled as a wall painter and then moonlighted as a burglar.

Mohammed Saleem alias Suniel Shetty’s latest run with burglaries ended when a team of Bandlaguda police assisted by Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force nabbed him. The police also recovered 292 grams of gold and 1090 grams of silver worth Rs. 22 lakhs at his instance.

According to the police, Mohammed Saleem, a resident of Ismailnagar in Bandlaguda did vegetable business on push carts and also worked as a wall painter.

“Saleem identified houses that are locked and on getting an opportunity, broke into the premises. He collected gold and silver articles from the cupboards and escaped,” said Additional DCP, Task Force, A Srinivas Rao.

Saleem is presently involved in 10 cases registered in Bandlaguda and Balapur police station areas. However, he was previously involved in 150 cases and was arrested in May 2023, and sent to prison. After release from jail in December last year, he again started committing burglaries, said the official.