MP Venkat Reddy in Delhi for consultations with Priyanka Gandhi

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:13 PM, Wed - 24 August 22

Hyderabad: Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Wednesday left for New Delhi to hold consultations with the high command in connection with the internal dissidence after resignation of his brother and MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy. He will take part in a meeting with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.

After resigning from the Congress and as an MLA, Rajagopal Reddy joined the BJP in the presence of union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public meeting organized at Munugode on Sunday.

After his brother’s resignation, Venkat Reddy continued to criticise the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy for his inept handling of affairs in the party. As a result, several party leaders were quitting the party and joining the BJP.

Venkat Reddy’s meeting with Priyanka Gandhi assumed significance to finalize the candidate for the Munugode assembly constituency. She might collect feedback from him before declaring the candidate’s name.