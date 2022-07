MRPS activists detained near BJP meeting venue in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:28 PM, Sun - 3 July 22

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police took into preventive custody a few activists of the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi for attempting to barge into the Bharatiya Janata Party executive meeting venue on Sunday.

A group of MRPS workers tried to crash into the meeting venue at Hotel Novotel around afternoon. The workers were protesting against the anti-people and anti-Dalit policies of the BJP-led union government.

The police immediately stopped them and shifted them to different police stations.