Watch: MS Dhoni seen smoking hookah in this rare viral video

By Shweta Watson Updated On - 03:00 PM, Mon - 8 January 24

Hyderabad: Over the years, Indian cricketing legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni has served as a kind of inspiration for the nation’s youth. People all throughout the world look up to him for his leadership abilities in the sport and his calm and cool demeanor both on and off the pitch. Thus, when a video of MSD smoking hookah at a social gathering started making the rounds online, many people questioned his actions.

However, it appears that Dhoni has always loved sheesha. A previous remark made by Australian cricketer and Dhoni’s former Chennai Super Kings teammate George Bailey reveals the cricketer’s fondness for smoking sheesha.

“He likes smoking a bit of the sheesha or the hookah. So, he quite often would set that up in his room, and it was very much open-door policy. You would go in and quite often find a lot of younger players there. For India or a lot of other cricket teams, it can be hierarchical, but he certainly broke that down,” Bailey said in 2018.

“You just find yourself in his room late at night chatting inevitably about the game or about different facets of the game or about different people and with different people it’s a great way to break down barriers.”