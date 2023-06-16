MSK Prasad clears air on Ambati Rayudu allegations

MSK Prasad responded saying that the call to drop Ambati Rayudu from the 2019 World Cup squad was a collective one, but not an individual decision.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:32 PM, Fri - 16 June 23

Hyderabad: Former BCCI Chief Selector MSK Prasad hits back at Ambati Rayudu who alleged that he was excluded from the world cup due to differences with the former.

He said that there is a five-member selection committee, along with the Indian skipper sitting in the committee, to select players, and individual decisions do not carry any weight in the selection committee.

Recently, Ambati Rayud during an interview opened up about his snub from the 2019 World Cup, where Indian team selectors preferred Vijay Shankar over Raydu.

He said he was disappointed when team selectors overlooked him during the 2019 World Cup and only the selectors know the reasons for his exclusion.

It all started when MSK Prasad picked Vijay Shankar as a replacement for the injured Shikhar Dhawan, citing the latter as the three-dimensional player.

The decision irked Rayudu who took to Twitter to take a jibe at the former selector.

“Just ordered a new set of 3D glasses to watch the World Cup,” the Hyderabad batsman wrote in his tweet.

Amabati Rayudu announced his retirement from all forms of cricket after his IPL team Chennai Super Kings won the 2023 edition of the IPL title.