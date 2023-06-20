Mudragada refutes Pawan Kalyan remarks

Mudragada Padmanabham has refuted the remarks of Pawan Kalyan that he was using Kapu reservation movement for his political gains.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:48 PM, Tue - 20 June 23

Kakianda: Former minister Mudragada Padmanabham has refuted the remarks of film actor and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan that he was using Kapu reservation movement for his political gains.

In a strongly worded letter addressed to the film actor on Tuesday, the Kapu community leader said he had sincerely advocated the cause of the Kapus and advised Pawan Kalyan to refrain from such allegations and foul language but focus on issues. “I never used the caste card for political gains. Nor did I use the youth provoking their sentiments,” he clarified.

Mudragada Padmanabham also wondered why Pawan Kalyan, more powerful than him, failed to take forward the movement to get reservations for Kapu youth. Pointing out that he was also never defeated in elections, and had to taste it thanks to the Kapu movement, he asked the film actor not to waste time to criticise MLAs. Instead, the JSP president should focus on special category status to Andhra Pradesh, protecting the Visakhapatnam steel plant and creating separate railway zone, and Kadapa steel plant issues, he said.

Also Read Andhra Pradesh: Kapu reservation leaders summoned for burning train