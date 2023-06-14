Pawan Kalyan begins ‘Varahi Vijaya Yatra’ in Annavaram today

Pawan Kalyan will meet the AP public for the next 10 days and know their problems under the present government's rule.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:01 PM, Wed - 14 June 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan has been balancing both his movies and politics for a while. He shot for three different films in the last few days. He played a special role in Sai Dharam Tej‘s BRO movie. He also shot for a couple of schedules for OG and Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The power star now shifts his focus to politics for a few days to address the public of the Andhra Pradesh state about the upcoming elections in 2024.

Pawan Kalyan, the chief of the Janasena Party will meet the AP public for the next 10 days and know their problems under the present government’s rule. He starts this journey on a customised vehicle named Varahi and so the journey is called Varahi Vijaya Yatra.

Varahi Vijaya Yatra begins in Annavaram today. Pawan Kalyan along with his Janasena party members visited Annavaram Satyanarayana Swamy temple this morning. He will meet the Janasena members and supporters this noon and then interact with the people in his first public meeting of this yatra today at 4 pm.

This Varahi Vijaya Yatra will continue in the Godavari districts for 10 days. Pawan Kalyan will meet the public of 9 constituencies in this period and also conduct 7 public meetings.

Many prominent celebrities from Tollywood are extending their immense support to Pawan Kalyan for this Varahi Vijaya Yatra. Recently, producer BVSN Prasad joined Janasena Party. Director Harish Shankar and producer Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers also showed their interest in the party.

-Kiran