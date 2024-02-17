Mukhra (K) villagers hail KCR for transforming farming sector

Led by Mukhra (K) sarpanch G Meenakshi, residents performed ksheerabhisekam to a life-size flex poster of Chandrashekhar Rao in farms and hailed him for lighting up their lives by extending innovative schemes.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 February 2024, 05:24 PM

Adilabad: Residents of Mukhra-K village in Echoda mandal celebrated the birthday of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on a grand note on Saturday.

They said he introduced the 3 acres of cultivable land to Dalits, Rythu Bandhu, provision of free power supply to the agriculture sector, Dalit Bandhu and many other first of its kind initiatives and transformed the lives of farmers.

They thanked the BRS supremo for making agriculture a profitable field and converting a newly created Telangana into a model State in the country. They wished for robust health for Rao. MPTC G Subhash and villagers were present.