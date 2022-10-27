Mulugu Collector asks officials to complete podu land survey by November 5

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:33 PM, Thu - 27 October 22

Mulugu District Collector Krishna Aditya during the teleconference on podu lands on Thursday.

Mulugu: District Collector S Krishna Aditya has directed the officials concerned to complete the podu land survey in the district by November 5. He held a teleconference with special officers, Tahsildars, MPDOs and Forest Officials on the ongoing podu land survey here on Thursday. He said he would not hesitate to suspend the negligent officials.

“While a total of 34,082 applications were received from the people of nine mandals of the district, 58 percent of the survey has been completed so far,” he said and asked the officials to expedite the process.

Stating that at least 200 applications should be processed every day, he suggested the officials upload the details using a special App from time to time. “Mandal Special Officers should monitor the survey at the field level from time to time and ensure speedy progress,” the collector said.

Additional Collector (Revenue) YV Ganesh, District Revenue Officer Rama Devi, Mandal Special Officers, Tahsildars, MPDOs, Forest Officers, tribal welfare department officials and others participated in this teleconference.