Wanaparthy: Minister distributes podu land pattas

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:25 PM, Wed - 12 July 23

Wanaparthy: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy distributed podu land pattas to 415 tribals for 481 acres of land here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had taken the initiative to ensure sustainable employment for tribal farmers who rely on forest lands for their agricultural activities.

The Minister said pattas were handed over to 50,000 farmers residing in 2,845 villages across the State for over 4 lakh acres of land. District Collector Tejas Nandlal, ZP Chairperson Loknath Reddy and others were present.