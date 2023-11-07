Mulugu collector urges differently abled, elderly to exercise vote

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:03 PM, Tue - 7 November 23

Mulugu: District Collector and District Election Officer Ila Tripathi urged the differently abled, and elderly to exercise their franchise. At a meeting held here on Tuesday, she emphasized the importance of ensuring that disabled individuals and those above 80 years of age can cast their votes, even if they are unable to visit a polling station.

“The Election Commission has introduced a mechanism allowing elderly citizens above 80 and disabled individuals who face difficulties visiting polling stations to exercise their voting rights from the comfort of their homes.

To participate in this process, eligible individuals are required to complete the ’12 D’ form, with the cooperation of government officials and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) ensuring its smooth execution,” she said.

Officials have been instructed to provide all necessary facilities to enable voters in the district to cast their votes effortlessly. She urged disabled and elderly citizens to take the lead in exercising their right to vote, setting an example for other eligible voters, stressing that the right to vote, as enshrined in the Constitution, is both a privilege and a responsibility.

Tripathi further assured that comprehensive arrangements have been put in place at every polling station in the district to guarantee that elderly and disabled citizens can exercise their right to vote without any inconvenience. District Welfare Officer Premalatha, DPO Venkaiah, CDPO Swathi, and other officials attended the meeting.