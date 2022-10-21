Kothagudem Collector warns against felling down trees in forests

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:38 PM, Fri - 21 October 22

Kothagudem: District Collector Anudeep Durishetty has warned that criminal cases would be registered against persons who fell trees in the forests and the value of trees cut down would be recovered from them.

In a statement here on Friday, the Collector said that as per the State government guidelines the survey process was being done intensively to solve the podu land problem in the Kothagudem district. But some were felling trees in the forests in the name of podu farming.

Appropriate legal action would be taken against those who were engaged in cutting down trees in the forests. Pattas issued to the persons would be canceled if they were found committing deforestation to create new podu lands, Durishetty noted.

The government would take the destruction of forests in the name of podu farming seriously. Those who tried to encroach on forest lands and to destroy plantations would have to face strict action and no one would be spared, he asserted.

The Collector said that the survey process was being done on the basis of applications received but some greedy people were committing deforestation newly, although it was advised several times not to commit any further destruction of forests, he added.