Mulugu SP reviews security arrangements for polls

Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaush Alam called upon police officials to ensure foolproof security measures in light of the ongoing election nomination process

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:16 PM, Tue - 7 November 23

Mulugu SP Gaush Alam reviews security arrangements for polls on Tuesday.

Mulugu: Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaush Alam called upon police officials to ensure foolproof security measures in light of the ongoing election nomination process.

During the review meeting over the ongoing election process here on Tuesday, he said, “Since the election nomination process is underway, it is imperative that we implement appropriate security arrangements,” he said, and further added police in coordination with CRPF forces, has bolstered security measures in the Maoist affected areas.

“These security measures are aimed at guaranteeing a fair and unimpeded election process, allowing citizens to freely exercise their right to vote,” he said.

OSD Mulugu Bhupalapalli Ashok Kumar, ASP Sirishetty Sankeerth, Additional SP Sadanandam, DSP Mulugu Ravinder, and other officials attended the meeting.