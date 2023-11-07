Telangana: Inter-state officials meeting held for better surveillance on state borders

Khammam: In view of the Assembly elections efforts were being made to maintain better coordination among the inter-district and inter-state officials of police, revenue and other departments engaged in election duty.

District Collectors, VP Gautham of Khammam, Dr. Priyanka Ala of Kothagudem and S Dilli Rao of NTR district, Eluru joint Collector B Lavanya Veni, Khammam Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier, Kothagudem SP. Dr. Vineeth G and NTR district DCP Ajitha Vejendla attended a coordination meeting held at Sathupalli municipal office in the district on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion Gautham said that the authorities of the bordering States should coordinate and cooperate in conducting free and fair elections. Sathupalli, Madhira and Palair constituencies in the district have borders with NTR and Eluru districts of Andhra Pradesh.

Since the election rules were in effect in Telangana, there were possibilities of cash being stored in AP and transfer it from there to Khammam district. Hence inspections in warehouses and function halls in the border areas have to be carried out and keep close vigil on the border areas.

Suspicious bank transactions, money transfer from one account to more than ten accounts on the same day through UPI, bulk cash withdrawal should be monitored and action should be taken. The people of the border villages should be made aware of the cVIGIL App, he suggested.

CP Warrier said Khammam district has a border of 266 kilometres with Eluru and NTR districts. Check posts have been set up on 12 major roads for 24 hours surveillance. Officials of both the States should exchange their contact numbers with each other for effective coordination.

Collector Dr. Ala said Kothagudem district has borders with Eluru and ASR districts of AP and Sukma district of Chhattisgarh state and steps to check transportation of liquor should be taken. SP, Dr. Vineeth said the Election Commission was monitoring the data of inspections at the check posts and the checks should be taken seriously.

NTR district Collector Dilli Rao, DCP Ajitha and Eluru joint collector Lavanya Veni explained the measures such as setting up check posts to check transportation of liquor and cash across the State borders.