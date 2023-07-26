Munneru River in spate in Khammam, residents alerted

District Collector VP Gautham inspected the flood-prone areas at Kalvoddu area on Tuesday night.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:45 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

Khammam: With the rise in flood flow in river Munneru in Khammam city the district administration has advised the residents to be alert.

District Collector VP Gautham inspected the flood-prone areas at Kalvoddu area on Tuesday night. Relief centres with basic facilities have been set up in Nayabazar School and Government Degree College in the city. Traffic on Munneru bridge was diverted.

The people of flood-prone Motinagar and Bokkalagadda areas would be moved to the relief centres and six families were to relief centres. Municipal, revenue, police, irrigation, fisheries and electricity department staff was alerted and assigned duties, he said.

The district witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours. Khammam Urban and Vemsoor received above 7cm rainfall while 14 mandals received above 5cm rainfall. Palair reservoir was overflowing with increase in inflow.

In Kothagudem district water level in river Godavari has been increasing steadily and touched 40 feet mark at 11 am but the flood flow was below the first warning level of 43 feet. Taliperu project in Cherla mandal also received huge inflows and officials lifted gates to discharge excess water.