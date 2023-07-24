Telangana Rains: Mandal special officers appointed to monitor flood relief operations in Kothagudem

District administration has proposed to establish as many as 71 relief camps to provide shelter to people in Godavari flood prone areas

Kothagudem: The flood level in river Godavari remained below the first warning level on Monday with fall in inflows from the river’s upper catchment area.

Many mandals in both Kothagudem and Khammam districts witnessed very light to moderate rainfall on the day. Six mandals in Kothagudem received moderate rainfall. The district average rainfall in the past twenty four hours was 5.9 mm.

District Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala appointed Bhadrachalam ITDA Project Officer Prateek Jain as a special officer to supervise the flood relief measures in Godavari flood affected areas in the district. She also appointed sectorial officers and mandal special officers to monitor the flood relief operations in Cherla, Dummugudem, Bhadrachalam, Burgampad, Aswapuram, Manugur and Pinapaka mandals besides other mandals.

The district administration has proposed to establish as many as 71 relief camps to provide shelter to people in Godavari flood prone areas. Around 22 families from Kotha Colony in Bhadrachalam were staying at Nannapuneni High School at Burgampad, officials said.