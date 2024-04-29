Ira Dance Studio opens another branch in Hyderabad

The inaugural was attended by Director of Telangana State Department of Language and Culture Mamidi Harikrishna, Kuchipudi Dance Guru Dr. Sudhakar, PhD Guide Professor MS Sivaraju Garla (HCU).

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 April 2024, 11:04 PM

Hyderabad: A space for performing arts, societies and cultural organisations to have rehearsals, video and photo shoots and hold workshops, was opened at Motinagar.

Ira Dance Studio with state-of-the-art facilities to promote artists was opened by Sravya Manasa Bhogi Reddy. Sravya said performing artistes who do not have a suitable platform to develop their artistic talent will be given an opportunity to use the studio from Monday to Friday between 7 am to 10 am.

Sravya Manasa has expertise in Kuchipudi and broke new ground and grew from a dancer to a dance guru. Together with disciples, she gave around 1500 performances at national and international level. About 400 students are now taking dance training with Sravya Manasa online and offline.

The dance school also has three more branches at Manikonda, Balanagar and Banjara Hills.