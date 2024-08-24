Munnuru Kapu community has no representation in Revanth cabinet: Ravichandra

BRS leader and Rajya Sabha Member, Vaddiraju Ravichandra

Hyderabad: BRS leader and Rajya Sabha Member, Vaddiraju Ravichandra on Saturday expressed the hope that the Munnuru Kapu community, one of the major segments in the state population, would be given representation in the State cabinet. Addressing the apex council meeting of the community held in city, he pointed out that the community failed find a place in Revanth Reddy’s cabinet and it was quite unfortunate.

Ravichandra who was honorary president of the association, said that the community should raise above the political lines and fight unitedly for its cause. The meeting demanded the government to install a statue of P Shivshankar, former union Minister in the city. Government Whip Adi Srinivas also took part in the meeting.