Munugode by-poll conspiracy to slow down CM KCR’s foray into national politics: Jagadish Reddy

Published: Updated On - 04:41 PM, Sat - 22 October 22

Hyderabad: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Saturday said the Munugode by-poll was forced upon the people as part of a larger conspiracy of the BJP top leadership to slow down Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (Now Bharat Rashtra Samithi) President K Chandrashekhar Rao’s foray into national politics.

”Fearing the growing popularity of Chandrashekhar Rao in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union Home Minister Amit Shah hatched a conspiracy to stop the former from entering national politics and poached Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, who was forced to resign by the BJP leadership so that Chandrashekhar Rao would be engaged in the Munugode by-poll,‘”Jagadish Reddy said.

Speaking at a ‘Meet the Press’ programme organised by the Hyderabad Press Club here on Saturday, the Energy Minister said that ever since Chandrashekhar Rao had announced his intention to enter national politics, people in every State were talking about him and his Telangana Model of development. This has made Modi and Shah nervous and they hatched a conspiracy to stop him.

”Today, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from the North-East to Gujarat, people are talking about Chandrashekhar Rao and the Telangana Model. Even in the Prime Minister’s home State of Gujarat, people are talking about various welfare schemes being implemented by the Telangana government. This has created fear among the BJP top leadership and they are trying all kinds of tricks to stop the TRS chief,” he said.

Stating that at a time when the BJP was trying to finish the entire opposition and was targeting them through central investigation agencies, Chandrashekhar Rao had emerged as an alternative to Narendra Modi, Jagadish Reddy said the Congress had become weak.

”Regional parties are facing threats from investigation agencies. Chandrashekhar Rao is the only leader who can stand up to the BJP. People of the country have realised this and are backing him,'” he said, adding that BJP did not have any issue to bring it back to power in 2024 and hence was trying to stop leaders who could be a threat to it.

”BJP is seeing Chandrashekhar Rao as a big hurdle to the party coming to power for the third consecutive time at the Centre. Hence, they are trying to stop him from entering national politics,” the Minister said, adding that however, there was no confusion among the people, who had understood that TRS had changed into BRS so that the party could play an active role in national politics.

Expressing confidence that the TRS would win the Munugode by-poll comfortably, Jagadish Reddy pointed out that BJP had no presence in Munugode.”The competition will be between Congress and TRS. The BJP will get the third position,” he said.