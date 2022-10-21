KT Rama Rao takes jibe at PM Modi

In India, we have a PM, who gave us Highest unemployment in 30 years, highest inflation in 45 years, highest LPG price in the world and lowest rupee versus US dollar

Hyderabad: At a time, when UK Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned claiming responsibility for failed economic policy, the TRS took a sideswipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for rising unemployment and declining rupee value.

The TRS working president and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday tweeted “Amused to read that UK PM Liz Truss resigned in less than 45 days for her failed economic policy. In India, we have a PM, who gave us Highest unemployment in 30 years, highest inflation in 45 years, highest LPG price in the world and lowest rupee versus US dollar”

Echoing similar opinion, Putta Vishnuvardhan Reddy, an engineer by profession, tweeted “We also have a PM, who said burn me alive, if I am doing wrong during demonetisation. 96.02 percent cash increased in last five years. Rs.500 fake notes increased by 102 percent in FY 2022, Rs.2000 fake notes increased by 55 percent in FY 2022 and black money increased by 50 percent to a 14 year high,”

Adding further, Kappapahad MPTC, E Bharat Reddy tweeted “UK PM Liz Truss resigned less than two months into office as she failed to deliver on the promises made to the people. In India, PM Modi failed to deliver on his promises and also destroyed the economy with his disastrous plans. Modi ji, when is your term?,”