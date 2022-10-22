Munugode by-poll: Development brought to halt by Rajgopal Reddy, says TRS candidate

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:33 PM, Sat - 22 October 22

Nalgonda: The TRS candidate for the Munugode by-poll, Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy, on Saturday said development activities in the constituency had come to a halt after Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy won in 2018.

Campaigning Chitempadu in Nampally mandal, Prabhakar Reddy said Rajgopal Reddy had neglected development of the constituency for the last three and a half years with his attitude also becoming a hurdle for implementation of development programmes. Stating that Rajgopal Reddy had insulted the people of Munugode by resigning from his post since they had elected him as MLA with the belief that he would work for development of the constituency.

Pointing out that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had solved the fluoride problem, which crippled the lives of thousands of people, Prabhakar Reddy said safe drinking water was being supplying to every house in Munugode constituency under Mission Bhagiratha, which has led to reporting of no fluorosis cases in the last six years.

Reminding that the Cherlagudem reservoir was also taken up by the State government, he said the reservoir would be completed soon. It would help in further minimizing the fluoride content in the groundwater apart from ensuring more irrigation facilities to farmers.

Listing out the welfare schemes of the State government, Prabhakar Reddy said he had toured the villages of the constituency even after his defeat in 2018 and had worked to ensure that the welfare schemes reached the people.

TRS district president and Devarakonda MLA Ravindra Kumar Naik, CPI district secretary Nellikanti Satyam and others were also present.