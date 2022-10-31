Telangana: CPI demands abolishing CBI

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:07 PM, Mon - 31 October 22

Hyderabad: Stating that Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had turned into a caged parrot, the CPI State unit demanded a probe into the TRS MLAs poaching scam through a Supreme Court sitting Judge.

The CBI has become a rubber stamp and it should be abolished. Many States had already withdrawn general consent to CBI and Telangana also followed suit, said CPI State Secretary K Sambasiva Rao.

Coming down heavily on State BJP president Bandi Sanjay for his comments on left parties, he said the saffron party had become a threat to democracy. In safeguarding the interests of the people, CPI had tied up with the ruling TRS and would ensure the victory of K Prabhakar Reddy, he said at a press conference here on Monday.

“Bandi Sanjay’s oath does not serve any purpose. If he is really committed, he should make Prime Minister Narendra Modi take oath and prove that BJP was not involved in toppling governments in different States” demanded Sambasiva Rao.

Similarly, CPM State Secretary T Veerabhadram wanted the BJP State president to mend his ways and mind his words. The TRS candidate was going to win the Munugode bypoll with a thumping majority and unable to stomach the fact, BJP leaders were losing their control, he said.