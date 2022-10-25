Munugode bypoll: TJS urges ECI to act against money, liquor distribution

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:41 PM, Tue - 25 October 22

Hyderabad: Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) president Prof M Kodandaram on Tuesday lodged a complaint with Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj seeking action against political parties alleging that contestants were distributing money and liquor ahead of polling. He sought the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take stringent action against those who were violating the norms.

Kodandaram and other leaders of TJS staged a silent protest at the CEO’s office in Buddha Bhavan here, before submitting a representation to the officials concerned. In his representation, Kodandaram alleged that the leaders of ruling parties in the State and the Centre were resorting to distribution of money and liquor, to gain votes, in utter violation of the electoral rules.

However, CEO Vikas Raj informed that over Rs 2.49 crore in cash and 1.48 lakh litres of liquor were seized by the ECI in Munugode as on Monday. Around 77 cases were registered and 36 persons were arrested in this regard.