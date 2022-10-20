People to deliver decisive verdict against BJP in Munugode bypolls: KTR

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:54 PM, Thu - 20 October 22

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi) working president and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday said the voters of Munugode constituency would deliver a decisive verdict against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had delivered the highest inflation, highest cooking gas price and highest rates of unemployment and poverty to the people of the nation.

Daring the BJP leaders including the Prime Minister to explain their contribution to the welfare and development of Munugode constituency before seeking votes, Rama Rao lashed out at the BJP for misusing constitutional institutions and central agencies as it was unable to win the elections directly. He ridiculed the cheap politics of the BJP and advised central institutions like the Election Commission, Enforcement Directorate, CBI and Income Tax to rename themselves as BJP-affilliated institutions.

“All these instituions have become puppets in the hands of the BJP and the Narendra Modi Constitution has replaced the Indian Constitution authored by Dr BR Ambedkar,” he said.

Fluoride issue

Speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan after welcoming former MLA Bikshamaiah Goud into the party fold here, the TRS (BRS) working president also reacted to allegations of BJP leaders that the fluorosis problem persisted in Nalgonda district, reminding them that union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had announced in the Parliament that the Telangana government had eradicated fluorosis in over 1,000 affected villages.

Instead of releasing Rs 19,000 crore recommended by the NITI Aayog for Mission Bhagiratha, the BJP chose to award a Rs.18,000 crore contract to Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy and imposed the byelections unnecessarily. Despite knowing the condition of fluoride victims, the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the current Prime Minister Modi had not released a single paise for them.

Pointing out that BJP national president and the then union Health Minister JP Nadda had promised a 300-bed hospital and a fluorosis research and mitigation centre, Rama Rao said the BJP leaders had not delivered on their promises, but were now reacting to a demonstration staged by the local people at the proposed centre site to mark their protest.

99.15 per cent beneficiaries

Asserting that the TRS (BRS) government had delivered upon its promises and beyond, the Minister said out of a total 2.4 lakh voters in Munugode constituency, around 2.38 lakh voters were beneficiaries of various State government schemes including BJP MLA candidate Rajgopal Reddy.

When asked about his phone call to a BJP leader that went viral on social media, he said that unlike Prime Minister Modi who offered a Rs.18,000 crore contract to poach an MLA, he was only seeking the BJP leader’s support as he too was a beneficiary of the Telangana government’s Rythu Bandhu scheme.

Reacting to BJP leaders’ remarks on a large number of Ministers and TRS leaders campaigning in Munugode, he said all of them were party workers and working for the party’s victory. Even Prime Minister Modi had visited Gujarat 18 times in the last five months and sent several union Ministers as well.