Sushee Infra MD refutes Congress allegations on coal contract

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:19 PM, Mon - 31 October 22

Hyderabad: Refuting allegations leveled by the Congress that the BJP’s Munugode candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy’ family owned Sushee Infra & Mining bagged the Chandragupt open cast coal mining project contract for joining the BJP, the company’s Managing Director Sankeerth Reddy said the contract was obtained on technical and financial capabilities.

Sankeerth Reddy, the son of Rajgopal Reddy, on Monday urged voters of Munugode constituency not to get influenced by what political parties said. He also warned that the company may resort to filing defamation cases against political persons / parties, who were spreading such blatant lies about Sushee Infra.

Sushee Infra and Mining Limited had participated in the global tenders for the project. Initially, global tenders were floated on June 30, 2020 and Adani Enterprises Limited quoted the lowest price of Rs.776 per ton. However, CCL cancelled the tenders on the grounds that the quoted rates were not justified, he said.

“Tenders were floated again on February 3, 2021 and Sushee Infra and Mining Limited – MRKR Consortium quoted the lowest price of Rs.648 per ton. During negotiations, we offered a rate of Rs.538.29 per ton and the work was awarded to us,” he said in a press release, adding that the tendering process in public sector was transparent and there was absolutely no scope for any political or external influence in the award of the work.