BJP’s Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy stages dharna at Chandur

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:52 PM, Wed - 2 November 22

Nalgonda: BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy on Wednesday staged a dharna at the office of the Returning Officer for the Munugode by-election demanding that non-locals be sent out of the constituency.

Rajgopal Reddy reached the RO office at 10 pm and launched the dharna, saying that he would continue till all non-locals were sent out of the constituency.

He alleged that TRS members were still in the constituency even after the campaign and urged the RO and District Elections Officer to take action.