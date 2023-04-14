Murali Mohan emerges chess champion

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:54 PM, Fri - 14 April 23

winners of A2H selection tournament with their medals

Hyderabad: Top seed Y Murali Mohan of Hyderabad won the A2H selections tournament (for Rapid Rating Tournament Bhimavaram) held at A2H Chess Academy, Kukatpally, Hyderabad on Friday.

He scored 4 points from 5 rounds and tied with three other players K Raja Gopal, PVV Satyanarayana Murthy, and S Ramamurthy (4 points each) for the top spot. After the tie-break, K Raja Gopal was declared as runner-up. Satyanrayana Murthy and Ramamurthy got third and fourth places respectively.

The top ten players from the tournament are selected to represent A2H Chess Academy in the forthcoming international Fide Rapid Rating Chess Tournament to be held at Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh between April 29 and April 30.

Top 10 Places: 1. Y Murali Mohan, 2. K Raja Gopal, 3. P V V Satyanarayana Murthy, 4. S Ramamurthy (4); 5. A Tamogna Suhas, 6. Rithwik Reddy, 7. P Vibhore (3); 8. N Rohith, 9. E Karthik and 10. D Vignas (2 points each); Consolation prizes: 1.Sanjith Kanna, 2. Tanvi Sheetala, 3. V Tejo Satvik, 4.Karthikeya Reddy, 5. B Sai Pranav Kumar, 6.Vydeesh Reddy and 7. Akeera Nandan.