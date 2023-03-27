Harshitha, Vidhun triumph at SLAN Sports Inter-School Chess tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:52 PM, Mon - 27 March 23

Hyderabad: Harshitha emerged champion in the senior category while Vidhun clinched top honours in the junior category of the SLAN Sports Inter-School Chess tournament, conducted at the Sanali Spazio, Madhapur.

Harshitha scored five points for the title while Vidhun too maintained a clean slate for his title.

Final Placings: Seniors: 1.Harshitha (5); 2.Sai Rishik (4.5); 3.Sumalatha(4); 4.Govardhan(4); 5.Chandhranshu (4); 6.Jagadeep (4); 7.C.Siva (3.5); 8.T Rakesh (3.5); 9.Adarsh (3); 10.Harshadeep (3)

Seniors: Boys: 1. D Sai Rishik 2. Govardhan 3.Chandhranshu;

Girls: 1. Harshitha 2. Sumalatha 3.Ayesha Khan

Final Placings: Juniors : 1. Vidhun (5); 2. Tanush K(5); 3.Tanay(4); 4.Vihaan Agarwal(4); 5.Vamshika Bogha(4); 6. Kiyaan(4); 7.Manav Ananthu(4); 8.Havish(4); 9.Charan Sai (4); 10.Vikranth (4)

Prize Winners: Boys: 1. Vidhun 2. Tanush K 3.Tanay; Girls: 1. Vamshika Boga 2. Deepika 3.Saanvi V.