Murders triggered by illicit affairs on the rise in Mancherial

Published Date - 11:59 PM, Tue - 20 December 22

Mancherial: The Venkatapur midnight blaze has showed how extramarital affairs can ruin families and even lead to macabre murders. In a disturbing trend, murders caused by illicit affairs are on the rise in the district.

Such affairs are said to have contributed to 17 murders out of 26 killings reported in the district in 2022, suggesting a share of 65 percent in the offence. This is against five out of 12 murders triggered by such affairs in 2021, indicating 240 percent jump this year, as per information from the District Crime Records Bureau.

The district has also seen a rise in murders this year compared to previous years. While it was 12 in 2021, there were 15 murders in 2020 and 12 murders in 2019. Illegal affairs contributed to a major proportion of these murders as well, police officials said.

“Illegal affairs have been a cause for concern in the coal belt areas of the district. Certain coal miners tend to develop extra-marital relationships following family disputes. However, the menace leaves a debilitating effect on families. Dependents of the accused persons and victims become orphans and lead a pitiable life,” Dr Vishweshwar Rao, a psychologist from Mancherial said.

In-charge Deputy Commissioner of Police Akhil Mahajan said offenders were being booked and investigations into the offences were being taken up at a rapid pace. He said steps were being taken to increase conviction rate in murders and to prevent the menace. He added that special focus was laid on reducing murders.