Musi River Front Walk to be organised in Hyderabad on September 25

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:45 PM, Thu - 22 September 22

Hyderabad: Forum For A Better Hyderabad as a water warrior in association with World Rivers Day, Canada, is organising a Musi River Front Walk on the occasion of World Rivers Day on September 25.

The walk will be held from 10.30 am to 2 pm from opposite Salar Jung Museum to Shivaji Bridge along the southern river bed of Musi river to highlight the historic significance and values and to increase public awareness to protect, restore and rejuvenate lakes and rivers in Telangana and in particular Hyderabad, Veda Kumar Manikonda, Chairman, Forum For A Better Hyderabad, said in a press release.

World Rivers Day is initiated by internationally renowned river advocate, Mark Angelo, founder of BC Rivers Day and World Rivers Day.