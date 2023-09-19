| Muslim Washermen To Get 250 Units Of Free Power In Telangana

Muslim washermen to get 250 units of free power in Telangana

The State government has been providing up to 250 units of electricity per month free of cost to barber shops, laundry shops and dobhi ghats.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:03 PM, Tue - 19 September 23

The State government has been providing up to 250 units of electricity per month free of cost to barber shops, laundry shops and dobhi ghats.

Hyderabad: The State government has extended the benefit of 250 units of free electricity per month scheme to laundry shops and dhobi ghats being run by washermen belonging to Muslim communities.

The government on Tuesday issued orders directing the Telangana Washermen Co-operative Societies Federation Limited , BC Welfare Department and Minorities Welfare Department to take necessary steps to extend the benefits to washermen belonging to Muslim communities. Details of the scheme and procedure will be announced shortly, the order stated.

The State government has been providing up to 250 units of electricity per month free of cost to barber shops, laundry shops and dhobi ghats.