Retirement age of Anganwadi teachers, helpers increased to 65

The retirement age would be considered from April 30 every year.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:58 PM, Tue - 12 September 23

Hyderabad: In a significant move, the State government has increased the retirement age of Anganwadi teachers, mini Anganwadi teachers and helpers from the existing 60 years to 65 years. The retirement age would be considered from April 30 every year. A financial assistance of Rs.1 lakh will be provided to retiring anganwadi teachers and Rs.50,000 to mini anganwadi teachers and helpers. The teachers and helpers will also be granted Aasara pensions.

The government on Tuesday issued orders in this regard. Anganwadi teachers and helpers have been provided an insurance of Rs.2 lakh up to 50 years and ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh for those above 50 years. In case of death during service, an immediate assistance of Rs.20,000 and Rs.10,000 would be provided to Anganwadi teachers and helpers respectively, the order stated. An additional burden of Rs.115 crore has to be borne by the State government due to the decision.

Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavati Rathod expressed her gratitude to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for the move. Stating that the Telangana government was paying the highest salaries to Anganwadi teachers and helpers in the country, she said Anganwadi teachers were being paid a monthly salary of Rs.13,650 and Mini Anganwadi teachers and helpers were being paid Rs.7,800 . Over 70,000 Anganwadis across the State would benefit due to the decision taken by the State government, she said.

The State government had also issued orders for upgrading 3,989 mini Anganwadi centres to main Anganwadi centres across the State, she added.