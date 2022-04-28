Muslims observe Shab-e-Qadr in Hyderabad

Published: Updated On - 11:40 PM, Thu - 28 April 22

Hyderabad: Muslims across the city observed ‘Shab-e-Qadr’, also known as Lailatul-Qadr, the night of power, on Thursday night. The event is observed on the 27th of the Ramzan month. The night is considered auspicious as ‘Quran’, was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed.

Large number of people visited the mosques and attended the congregational prayers. Special sermons were organized in various mosques around the city.

Religious meeting were conducted at Khilwat playground and other important venues in the city by various religious groups. The pious were seen reading Quran and doing supplications at the mosque in the night and praying for wellbeing of their relatives, friends and acquaintances.

In the run up the Eid ul Fitr festival, many mosques were illuminated with serial bulbs by the local people.

