Mynampally Hanumantha Rao, son join Congress

Besides Mynampally Hanumantha Rao and his son, former BRS lawmaker Vemula Veeresham also joined the Congress

By IANS Published Date - 10:40 PM, Thu - 28 September 23

File Photo

New Delhi: BRS MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao, along with his son and former MLA, joined the Congress here on Thursday in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Besides Rao and his son, former BRS lawmaker Vemula Veeresham also joined the Congress. Kharge, inducted them in the presence of Telangana Congress unit chief A Revanth Reddy here at his residence, 10 Rajaji Marg.

The Congress has been campaigning aggressively to come to power in the southern State, which has been ruled by the BRS since it came to existence in 2014.

