Myntra sees 55 pc jump in new user base in Telangana

By | Published: 12:07 am 8:38 pm

Hyderabad: Myntra witnessed growth in Telangana, registering a 55 per cent jump over last year in terms of new customer acquisition. Growth has been higher in the recently concluded Big Fashion Festival as compared to the pre-pandemic period.

“We also witnessed an overall growth of 180 per cent from emerging non-metros of India, including cities such as Karimnagar amongst a few others in terms of new customers,” Ayyappan Rajagopal, Head of Business Myntra, told Telangana Today.

Rajagopal added, “In Telangana, there were approximately 1 lakh app downloads heading into the recently concluded ‘Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival’ and about 1.5 lakh app downloads during the festive period last month.”

About 20 brands from the State are offering a selection of nearly 5,000 styles during the festive period. The brands brought to the platform the latest trends and designs for women across a diverse range of categories such as ethnic wear, jewellery and western wear, while also contributing to Myntra’s selection for men’s casual wear and kids’ wear.

Rajagopal further added, fashion preferences in Telangana are largely aligned with the general trends that have dominated the market in India this year. More specifically, these trends have been dictated by ‘work from home’ wear and the consumer shift to a lifestyle based on health and fitness.

As such, casual wear and sports apparel have been one of the most in-demand categories in Telangana, apart from ethnic, western wear, jeans and street-wear. He pointed out that the numbers in the State can be attributed to Myntra’s strategy of channeling its consumer engagement efforts at a more regional level.

On the hiring front, he said, “We have hired for roles which help us strengthen our service to customers during the festive season. We have ramped up our supply chain teams by hiring in our fulfillment centre and distribution centres to enable our customers get their items faster and in the safest possible way. In Hyderabad we hired close to 1,100 MENSA (Myntra Extended Network through Store Activation) partners, of which 400 are on-boarded for the festive season.”

