Mysterious Angel, Speaking Of Love, Varenna, Campania impress at Hyderabad Race Course

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:34 PM, Sat - 10 September 22

Hyderabad: Mysterious Angel, Speaking Of Love, Varenna, Campania, Bangor On Dee, Bellagio, Turning Wheel, Kancha, Kachnar, Makhtoob & Sun Dancer impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Saturday morning.

SAND

600m:

Ella Eldingar (RB) (From 1000/400) 45, eased up. Sweet Whisper (RS Jodha) 46, moved easy. Romero (Trainer) 46.5, handy.

800m:

Force (Rafique Sk) & Fennec Shand (RB) 58, 600/44, former showed out. Eastern Blaze (RB) & Hashtag (Mohit Singh) (From 1200/400) 1-0, pair eased up. 3y-(Bated Breath/Blush’s Gift) (Mohith Singh) 1-1, 600/46, moved easy. Path Of Peace (Apprentice) 57, 600/46, good. 3y-(Saamidd/Rich Princess) (Mohith Singh) 59, 600/43, moved well. Grand Duke (RB) 1-2, 600/48, handy. Soorya (G Naresh) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Soorya Vahan (G Naresh) 1-2, 600/47, handy. Wind Sprite (RB) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy.

1000m:

Campania (Surya Prakash) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, pleased. Speaking Of Love (K Mukesh) 1-13, 800/57, 600/44, a good display. Varenna (B Nikhil) 1-13, 800/57, 600/44, worked well. Virangna (RB) & God Is Kind (RB) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, pair handy. Bangor On Dee (RB) & Bellagio (RB) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pair worked well. Kancha (Apprentice) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, maintains form. Lagos (Deepak Singh) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/46, handy. Malibu (K Mukesh) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/47, well in hand. Kachnar (RB) 1-16, 800/58, 600/44, good. Makhtoob (Gourav Singh) 1-13, 800/58, 600/45, fit and well. Royal Grace (K Mukesh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/46, moved well. By the Bay (Kiran Naidu) 1-15, 800/59, 600/46, shaped well. Mysterious Angel (P Ajeeth K) & Yesterday (Apprentice) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, a fit pair. Turning Wheel (Madhu Babu) 1-14, 800/58, 600/45, maintains form. Sun Dancer (K Mukesh) & Gurbaaz (Afroz Khan) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, former maintains form.