‘NAAC A plus grade to empower academic freedom, research funding for KU’

With the upgraded grade, Kakatiya university is also set to receive increased funding for research projects

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:05 PM, Mon - 10 July 23

KU VC Ramesh (left) and Registrar T Srinivasa Rao at press meet on Monday.

Hanamkonda: The Kakatiya University (KU), Warangal, which has secured an A plus grade from the NAAC, will now independently launch new courses, Vice-Chancellor Prof T Ramesh said here on Monday.

With the upgraded grade, the university is also set to receive increased funding for research projects. The introduction of new courses through distance education will no longer require approval from the Distance Education Bureau (DEB), he said at a press conference on the campus.

Prof Ramesh said the university could now attract funding from both national and international agencies to enhance the quality of education and conduct research projects. Additionally, the university can establish student and faculty exchange programmes with foreign educational institutions.

“This NAAC A plus grade will significantly elevate the university’s reputation, as we were previously accredited with only an A in the last cycle,” said the Vice-Chancellor. The upgrade would also create enhanced employment opportunities for students, with companies offering them attractive pay packages. Prof Ramesh extended his gratitude to Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, as well as senior officials Vakati Karuna and Navin Mittal, for their assistance in obtaining the A plus grade.

He also revealed the university’s plans for hosting the Indian History Congress in December, along with two international conferences this year. In line with the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, KU aims to appoint “Professors of Practice” who will bring real-world experiences into the classroom, enriching the learning environment and bolstering faculty resources for the benefit of the students, he said, also stating that the university’s land would be protected from encroachment by overcoming legal obstacles.

“We are also intending to construct a compound wall to safeguard the university’s property,” he added. Registrar Prof T Srinivasa Rao was present.