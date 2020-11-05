Nabard to support SHGs in Telangana

Issue of SHGs came up when Nabard Chief GM Y Krishna Rao and Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao met State Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar

By | Published: 12:04 am

Hyderabad: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) will encourage Self Help Groups (SHGs) in the State by providing enhanced assistance to its members. The issue of SHGs came up when Nabard Chief General Manager Y Krishna Rao and Minister for Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao met State Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar at his residence on Wednesday.

They also discussed the need to attach the group information to Nabard’s e-Shakti initiative and the need to create godowns with all basic facilities across the State and construction of roads under Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF), another Nabard programme.

The Vice Chairman also discussed the issue of the proposed State Credit 2021 Seminar. Nabard CGM urged Vinod Kumar to invite Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to inaugurate the seminar in which Nabard Chairman, MD of SBI and senior executives of several banks will take part.

