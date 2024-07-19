Opinion: SHGs and care economy

Supporting the initiatives of self-help groups promotes gender equality, driving broader economic growth

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 July 2024, 11:56 PM

By Dr Vanishree Joseph

The care economy, representing health, education and social services, can bring a great opportunity for economic and community well-being, and growth. In today’s fast-paced world, managing personal, family and community well-being can feel overwhelming, especially for those with limited resources.

However, one beacon of support continues to shine through the complex healthcare and social welfare system: self-help groups (SHGs). These groups offer a platform for peer support. If their strengths and potential are harnessed, it can bring about a transformative change in the care economy, making it more responsive to the needs of the community and more equitable in its distribution of resources. This aligns with the concept of womenomics, which emphasises the economic benefits of empowering women in the workforce. Investing in SHGs and supporting their initiatives boost the care economy and promote gender equality.

Healthy Workforce

Investments in the care economy contribute to the sustainable development of economies in specific ways. According to the International Labour Organisation (ILO), boosting healthcare sector investments could create 475 million jobs worldwide by 2030. India’s public spending on the care economy is under 1% of its GDP, lagging many other countries. However, with direct public investment amounting to 2% of the GDP, India could potentially generate 11 million jobs, with nearly 70% of these opportunities going to women.

Such investments improve health outcomes and boost economic growth by increasing workforce productivity and reducing healthcare costs. For instance, investments in children’s health bring out more educated and productive adults who support economic growth. In fact, investing in the care economy often results in significant job creation. Being labour-intensive, these sectors can open employment opportunities to a wide demographic, including low-income groups and women, thereby promoting economic empowerment and gender equality.

Policymaking should involve SHGs to ensure that their insights and needs are considered in health and social care policies

While it’s important to acknowledge that investing in the care economy presents challenges, it’s equally important to recognise the long-term benefits. The care economy has a multiplier effect on other sectors. For example, improved healthcare services lead to healthier workers who are less likely to take sick days, thus benefiting productivity.

Similarly, reliable childcare services enable more parents, especially mothers, to participate in the workforce. Investments in the care economy can lead to substantial long-term savings for governments and societies. By improving preventive care and reducing the need for expensive emergency care interventions, economies can decrease overall healthcare expenditures. Additionally, well-funded care services reduce the burden on social services and emergency response systems.

Social Stability

Investing in the care economy can enhance the overall social stability and quality of life in a society. Proper tending of the elderly and individuals with disabilities ensures that all citizens can lead dignified lives. Moreover, these investments support families by reducing the strain of caregiving responsibilities.

Involving women’s groups also offers a platform for peer support. The members enjoy shared experiences and knowledge in matters to do with health issues and access to care. For example, SHGs have been identified as offering unique emotional and practical support that enhances members’ coping ability and participation in health systems, which may not be the case with professional health services.

SHGs promote better health conditions for their members through community and mutual support, enhancing health literacy and increased access to healthcare resources, especially for most underserved populations. It can provide a respectable livelihood opportunity for these women. This involvement can take several forms, all leveraging the inherent strengths of the women’s groups.

Here are some ways in which SHGs can harness the care economy to improve their economic standing: They can organise community-based childcare and eldercare centres. By offering reliable and affordable care services, members can cater to critical needs within the community. This supports working parents and builds a sense of community trust and interdependence. The members of SHGs can be trained to provide basic healthcare services, such as home visits for the elderly or disabled. This service can be particularly valuable in communities with limited access to medical facilities.

Mental Health Issues

Collaborating with health organisations allows SHGs to receive training in various health and wellness areas, including nutrition, hygiene, first aid and preventive healthcare. Members can then act as community health educators, organising workshops and training sessions, empowering the community and creating paid opportunities for trainers. There is a growing demand for mental health support globally. SHGs can train members to provide peer counselling and support groups, addressing mental health issues such as stress, depression and anxiety. This can help fill the gap in mental health services, especially in areas where professional resources are scarce.

Health-related products such as herbal medicines, nutritional supplements, sanitary items and personal protective equipment can be produced by these groups by setting up small-scale manufacturing units. This creates jobs within the group, igniting an entrepreneurial spirit. By forming partnerships with local hospitals, clinics and NGOs, SHGs can offer services such as ambulances, meals for patients and staff, or management of outpatient facilities. These partnerships can provide steady employment opportunities for members and help integrate them more deeply into the local healthcare ecosystem.

As digital health solutions expand, there is potential for SHGs to be involved in telemedicine services, acting as intermediaries who facilitate virtual doctor visits for community members. They can also manage digital health data entry and coordinate patient follow-ups.

The government can significantly enhance the role of SHGs in the care economy by providing targeted support and resources. This can be achieved through funding and financial incentives such as grants, subsidies or low-interest loans. Additionally, governments can partner with educational institutions and healthcare organisations to offer training and capacity-building in childcare, disabled care, eldercare and mental health support. By facilitating certifications and accreditations for SHGs, the government can also help legitimise their services.

Moreover, policymaking should involve SHGs to ensure that their insights and needs are considered in health and social care policies, thereby enhancing the effectiveness and reach of government programmes. Such comprehensive support empowers SHGs and strengthens community health infrastructure and economic development.

(The author is Head, Centre for Gender Studies and Development, National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Hyderabad)