NAFSCOB Chairman participates in 17th Indian Cooperative Congress in Delhi

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is giving a fillip to the farm sector and cooperatives by announcing several welfare schemes, said NAFSCOB Chairman

NAFSCOB chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao participating in 17th Indian Cooperative Congress held in Delhi on Saturday

Karimnagar: National Federation of State Cooperative Banks Limited (NAFSCOB) Chairman and TSCOB Chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao participated in the 17th Indian Cooperative Congress in New Delhi on Saturday.

Speaking to the media later, Ravinder Rao said there was complete transformation of cooperatives after the constitution of a separate Minister for Cooperation. He said the conference attained importance as it was addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the constitution of a separate Ministry for Cooperation and that too after two and half decades.

Stating that the conference was organised under the theme of ‘Amrit Kal – Cooperation for the powerful India’, he said Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was also giving a fillip to the farm sector and cooperatives by announcing several welfare schemes.

Representatives from 34 countries have attended the conference.

Karimnagar DCCB CEO N Satyanarayana Rao, the DCCB chairmen of the Telangana state, Directors of Karimnagar DCCB and others also attended the conference.

