Nag Panchami: 10 cobras rescued from snake charmers in Hyderabad

On the occasion of Nag Panchami animal volunteers from GHSPCA and PFA rescued ten cobras from snake charmers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:32 PM, Mon - 21 August 23

Snakes rescued by animal volunteers on the occasion of Naga Panchami

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Nag Panchami, the animal volunteers from Greater Hyderabad Society for the Prevention of Animal Cruelty (GHSPCA) and People for Animals (PFA) on Monday rescued ten cobras from snake charmers who were handling them in a haphazard way at several locations in Hyderabad.

According to Soudharm Bhandari from GHSPCA, a total of 9 snakes were rescued in Shalibanda while one cobra snake was rescued in Hussaini Allam.

“All the rescued snakes are weak and three snakes had their mouths stitched. With the help of 20 volunteers from GHSPCA and PFA, we have rescued these snakes from charmers. We will be starting the treatment of the snakes and hopefully they will recover soon and will be released back to its nature,” they said.

Some of the volunteers involved in the rescue of snakes include Surrender Bhandari , D Joshi, Soudharm Bhandarii, Sudhakar, Pankaj, Kunal Jain, Siddhum Bhandari , Rohit jain, Shiva and Yash Jain, the press release said.