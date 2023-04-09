Naga Chaitanya interacts with Hyderabad police to promote his film ‘Custody’

Published Date - 05:07 PM, Sun - 9 April 23

Photo: Twitter

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Naga Chaitanya is getting ready to release his first bilingual film, titled ‘Custody’. Venkat Prabhu directed the film. He played a constable in the film. The film is going to be released on May 12 in theatres in both Telugu and Tamil. The film’s teaser looked very interesting and had the shade of an action thriller. The Telugu audience, especially the Akkineni fans, are very excited to watch him as an intense cop on the big screen.

The first single from ‘Custody‘ is named Head Up High. The lyrical version of this song is going to be released tomorrow at 6:31 PM. The song is going to represent the cops and also Naga Chaitanya’s character in the film. Naga Chaitanya is named A.Shiva in Custody.

Naga Chaitanya started promoting the film ‘Custody’. He met a few policemen from the department today and spent quality time with them. He listened to their stories and even participated in the training sessions. He also learned a bit of technique to handle and counterattack the gun holding criminals.

Naga Chaitanya also danced a few steps from the ‘Custody’ movie along with the police. The policemen, in return, asked the audience not to miss ‘Custody’ in theatres on May 12.

‘Custody’ stars Krithi Shetty as the female lead. Arvind Swami is the protagonist in the film. The film’s music is composed by Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja.