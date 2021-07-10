Naga Shaurya’s ‘Lakshya’ resumes shoot in Hyderabad

The first-look motion poster and the teaser that were released a few months ago had already created quite a buzz on social media.

Naga Shaurya-starring ‘Lakshya’ resumed shooting on Saturday. The shooting was stalled due to the second wave of pandemic in the march. ‘Lakshya’ will portray actor Naga Shaurya in a different avatar as an ancient archer. The first-look motion poster and the teaser that were released a few months ago had already created quite a buzz on social media.

Helmed by Dheerendra Santhossh Jagarlapudi, the film is produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Sharrath Marar. The movie features Ketika Sharma and senior star Jagapathi Babu in important roles. The current schedule is taking place in Hyderabad city.

Taking to Twitter, Naga Shaurya wrote, “It all started two years back and today we have come to Denouement. The journey has been an incredible one(sic).”

