Nagaland Cooperative Bank team impressed with Karimnagar DCCB

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:22 PM, Mon - 28 November 22

Karimnagar: A Nagaland State Cooperative Bank team, which visited the district on Monday, was impressed with the functioning of the Karimnagar District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) and the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS).

The Nagaland team led by its Vice Chairman Kekhwengulo Lea visited the Karimnagar DCCB on Monday as part of a study tour. They were received by KDCCB CEO N Satyanarayana Rao and other bank officials. The Nagaland team inspected the main administrative office including the IT section and other departments. They also visited the main branch premises and inspected the functioning of bank and lending loans including gold loans, lockers etc.

Impressed by the ambience and hospitality of the bank, Vice Chairman Kekhwengulo said they had ”learnt so many things from Karimnagar DCCB” and thanked the bank staff for explaining the success formula of KDCCB and its PACS. He appreciated the hard work and dedication of KDCCB for achieving zero NPA. The Karimnagar DCCB was moving ahead under the dynamic leadership of its chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao, he stated.

He also invited the Karimnagar DCCB officials to visit Nagaland and study the cooperative sector and see the region’s culture and traditions and nature’s beauty at its best.

Stating that the Nagaland cooperative sector was following the recruitment policy of KDCCB through IBPS to ensure transparency, he said the people of Nagaland respected South India with a majority of Nagaland students and teachers working in various parts of South India.

Earlier, the CEO Satyanarayana Rao explained how the bank was providing all services to customers on par with any commercial bank. He also briefed the Nagaland team about converting the PACS as multi service centres and functioning on par with banks.