Ranji Trophy: Tanay spins Hyderabad to crushing victory

Hosts thrash Nagaland by an innings and 68 run in Ranji Trophy Plate Group semifinal in Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 February 2024, 08:32 PM

Hyderabad: Left-arm spinner Tanay Thyagarajan continued his excellent form picking up six wickets in the second innings to power Hyderabad to an impressive innings and 68-run win over Nagaland on Day Three of the Ranji Trophy Plate Group semifinal match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Tanay was the star bowler for the home side in the first innings with a scintillating figure of 7/63 as Hyderabad took a mammoth 256-run lead. The visitors who were enforced follow-on resumed the day at 20/1 trailing by massive 236 runs to an innings defeat.

Nagaland had a poor start of the day’s play as they lost overnight batter Yugandhar Singh and Rongsen Jonathan fell prey to Tanay in the same over. Tanay again removed RS Jaganath Sinivas in his next over as visitors were reduced to 23/4 losing three wickets without adding any run.

However, another overnight batter Sedezhalie Rupero and Sumit Kumar showed resilience in a losing battle to add a 127-run partnership before Rupero being dismissed by Tilak Verma for a score of 59.

Tanay struck again dismissing Moakumzuk Tzudir and Sumit Kumar, who scored 115-ball 86 runs with the help of 10 fours and two sixes. With Sumit back at pavilion, it was all too easy for Hyderabad to skittle out the rest of the Nagaland batters and notched another impressive win in the Plate Group to make it to the final.