Nagarkurnool: ISRO space balloon crashes in paddy fields

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 AM, Tue - 21 February 23

The 800-kg plastic balloon machine was sent into space on Friday by ISRO and Tata Institute of Fundamental Research to collect weather data, according to reports

Nagarkurnool: Panic struck residents of Tarnikal village in Kalwakurthy mandal when a balloon and a machine attached to it crashed into the paddy fields on Sunday.

The 800-kg plastic balloon machine was sent into space on Friday by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Tata Institute of Fundamental Research to collect weather data, according to reports. However, the apparatus, including the balloon and the machine, crashed in the paddy fields in the village.

Villagers immediately alerted the local police, who in turn spoke to ISRO officials. Representatives of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research reached the spot on Sunday evening and began to investigate the crash, according to reports.